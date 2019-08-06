Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 7.92 N/A -4.45 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 527.14 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Radius Health Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Radius Health Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 22.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.6% respectively. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.