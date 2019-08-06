Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|7.92
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|527.14
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Radius Health Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Radius Health Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 22.01%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.6% respectively. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
