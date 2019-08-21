Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 7.97 N/A -4.45 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.53% for Radius Health Inc. with average price target of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.