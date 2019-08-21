Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|7.97
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 4.53% for Radius Health Inc. with average price target of $24.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.
Summary
Radius Health Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
