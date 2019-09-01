Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Since Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.23 N/A -4.45 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.64% for Radius Health Inc. with consensus target price of $29.33. Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 600.00%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.9%. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.