Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 8.18 N/A -4.45 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.78 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 18.11%. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 54.56% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Avid Bioservices Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.