Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 8.50 N/A -4.88 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.45 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Radius Health Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.11% for Radius Health Inc. with average target price of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.7% respectively. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was more bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.