Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Contrasting side by side

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.53 N/A -4.88 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Radius Health Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 11 and its Quick Ratio is has 11. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Radius Health Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Radius Health Inc. has a 1.35% upside potential and an average price target of $24. Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 184.46%. Based on the data shown earlier, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.87% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.