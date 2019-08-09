Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 9.37 N/A -4.45 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Radius Health Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 4.94% for Radius Health Inc. with consensus target price of $24. Unity Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 197.45% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.