Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Contrasting side by side

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|9.96
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|91
|2.37
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.92 shows that Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Radius Health Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a 15.91% upside potential. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 59.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.