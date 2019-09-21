Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Contrasting side by side

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.96 N/A -4.45 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Radius Health Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a 15.91% upside potential. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 59.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.