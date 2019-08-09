Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparison side by side

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|9.36
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|94.19
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Radius Health Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 4.99%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Radius Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.