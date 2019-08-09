Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparison side by side

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 9.36 N/A -4.45 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 94.19 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Radius Health Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 4.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.