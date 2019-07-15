Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 8.78 N/A -4.88 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.30 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Radius Health Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Radius Health Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Radius Health Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Radius Health Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 10.04% for Radius Health Inc. with average target price of $24. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 179.44% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.1% respectively. Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.