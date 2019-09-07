Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.80 N/A -4.45 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 339 4.44 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Radius Health Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Radius Health Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility and Risk

Radius Health Inc.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Radius Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 19.09% for Radius Health Inc. with average price target of $33. Competitively the average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.25, which is potential 45.63% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.9%. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.