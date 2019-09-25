Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Comparing side by side

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 23 9.35 N/A -4.45 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 100.04 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Radius Health Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Radius Health Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc. has a 22.49% upside potential and an average target price of $33. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $185, while its potential upside is 97.40%. The results provided earlier shows that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.6% respectively. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.