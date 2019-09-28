Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Contrasting side by side

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 26 -0.27 43.58M -4.45 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 10.93M -5.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 167,809,010.40% -252.8% -65.9% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,488,492,441.78% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Radius Health Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.12 beta is the reason why it is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 26.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.