Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Contrasting side by side

Since Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 8.21 N/A -4.45 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.28 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, MacroGenics Inc. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Radius Health Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Radius Health Inc. has a 1.39% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 103.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that MacroGenics Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.