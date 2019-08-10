Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Radius Health Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.80% -65.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Radius Health Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Radius Health Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

Radius Health Inc. presently has an average price target of $24, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. The potential upside of the competitors is 137.53%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Radius Health Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radius Health Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. In other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Radius Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Radius Health Inc.’s rivals beat Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.