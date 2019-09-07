Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.80 N/A -4.45 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Radius Health Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.72 which is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 19.09%. On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 190.07% and its consensus price target is $40. The data provided earlier shows that Immunic Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.