Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|9.80
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Immunic Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Radius Health Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Risk & Volatility
Radius Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.72 which is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Immunic Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Radius Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 19.09%. On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 190.07% and its consensus price target is $40. The data provided earlier shows that Immunic Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.6% respectively. Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
