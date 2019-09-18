Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Comparing side by side

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.94 N/A -4.45 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 49.35 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Radius Health Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Radius Health Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 15.10%. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 141.80% and its consensus target price is $7. The results provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.