Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Contrasting side by side

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|7.88
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and has 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.73% and an $24 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
