Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Contrasting side by side

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 7.88 N/A -4.45 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and has 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.73% and an $24 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.