Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.63 N/A -4.88 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Radius Health Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 22.8 Current Ratio and a 22.8 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 0.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.4% respectively. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genprex Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.