Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|20
|9.63
|N/A
|-4.88
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Genprex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Radius Health Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.1%
|-143.1%
Liquidity
Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 22.8 Current Ratio and a 22.8 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 0.29%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.4% respectively. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|1.91%
|-0.59%
|14.08%
|39.3%
|-34.62%
|32.63%
|Genprex Inc.
|-2.72%
|1.42%
|25.46%
|23.45%
|-79.66%
|62.73%
For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genprex Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.