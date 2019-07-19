Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.01 N/A -4.88 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 7.24%. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 195.66% and its consensus price target is $56.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.