Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|20
|9.01
|N/A
|-4.88
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 7.24%. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 195.66% and its consensus price target is $56.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|1.91%
|-0.59%
|14.08%
|39.3%
|-34.62%
|32.63%
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
