Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 8.98 N/A -4.88 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 63.78 N/A -0.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Volatility and Risk

Radius Health Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.98. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 230.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.3 beta.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.