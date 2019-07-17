Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|20
|8.98
|N/A
|-4.88
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|63.78
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Radius Health Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.2%
|-34%
Volatility and Risk
Radius Health Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.98. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 230.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.3 beta.
Liquidity
Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$24 is Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.58%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|1.91%
|-0.59%
|14.08%
|39.3%
|-34.62%
|32.63%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-6.44%
|-6.76%
|-16.36%
|-44.8%
|-51.75%
|14.05%
For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
