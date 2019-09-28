Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 26 -0.27 43.58M -4.45 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radius Health Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 167,293,666.03% -252.8% -65.9% Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,664,259.93% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. Its rival Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Radius Health Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.87% for Radius Health Inc. with average price target of $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was less bullish than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.