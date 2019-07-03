Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 20 9.74 N/A -4.88 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.48 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Radius Health Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc.’s 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.3 beta.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Radius Health Inc. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s downside potential is -0.79% at a $24 average price target. Meanwhile, Codexis Inc.’s average price target is $23.75, while its potential upside is 25.93%. The data provided earlier shows that Codexis Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.