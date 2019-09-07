Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.80 N/A -4.45 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Radius Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 19.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.8%. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.