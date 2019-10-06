Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparing side by side

Since Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 27 -0.27 43.58M -4.45 0.00 Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 163,957,863.05% -252.8% -65.9% Athersys Inc. 10,002,175,331.74% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta and it is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a 28.16% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Athersys Inc. is $11, which is potential 702.92% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Athersys Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Athersys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 19.9%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Athersys Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.