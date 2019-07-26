Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Contrasting side by side

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 8.66 N/A -4.88 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 106 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Radius Health Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health Inc.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Radius Health Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 11.52%. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 45.56% and its average target price is $169.33. The data provided earlier shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Radius Health Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85%. Insiders held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.