Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) Analysts See $-0.86 EPS; Shorts at TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (TETHF) Lowered By 42.86%

TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TETHF) had a decrease of 42.86% in short interest. TETHF’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 42.86% from 700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4 days are for TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TETHF)’s short sellers to cover TETHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4625 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 26.50% from last quarter’s $-1.17 EPS. After having $-0.94 EPS previously, Radius Health, Inc.’s analysts see -8.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 140,969 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $343,586 activity. Shares for $54,536 were bought by Kelly Joseph Francis. 12,800 shares valued at $246,190 were bought by Hopfield Jessica on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Radius Health, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp has 66,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 6,992 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 2.56M shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 874,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,442 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 235,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb Biotech Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 6.78M shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 96,888 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Tci Wealth reported 20 shares. King Wealth invested 0.08% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 3,266 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Wells Fargo Mn owns 72,469 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 61,959 shares.