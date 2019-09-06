Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) EPS Estimated At $0.12; Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) Sentiment Is 1.71

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 41 funds started new and increased holdings, while 24 sold and decreased holdings in Hallador Energy Co. The funds in our database reported: 11.12 million shares, up from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hallador Energy Co in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to report $0.12 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. RLGT’s profit would be $5.95 million giving it 10.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Radiant Logistics, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 9.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) has risen 39.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 09/04/2018 – Global Furfural Market Growth – Dominating Key Players, New Opportunities Analysis & Emerging Growth Factors: Radiant Insights,; 22/03/2018 – Electric Guitar Market Growth to Gain From Rising Consumer Interest Towards Music, Concerts and Live Performances: Radiant Insights, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Radiant Logistics 3Q EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – Solar Control Window Films Market Manufacturers to Experiment With Aesthetics and Size to Gain Visibility: Radiant Insights, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Cord Blood Banking Market to Gain From Enhanced Application in Genetic Disease Treatment: Radiant Insights, Inc; 08/04/2018 – Radiant Opto-Electronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$3.66B; 10/04/2018 – Airbag Market Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Hydraulic Excavator Market Demand, Business Opportunity and Future Growth Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Global Lawn Mowers Market is Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gain Owing to the Rising Demand for Landscaping Services: Radiant Insights, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Flexible Pipe Market to Grow Swiftly Owing to Increase in Offshore & Onshore Drilling Activities Worlwide: Radiant Insights,

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $116.74 million. The firm holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It has a 12.97 P/E ratio. It is also involved in gas and oil exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana.

Lubar & Co. Inc holds 13.14% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company for 2.79 million shares. Alpinvest Partners B.V. owns 117,904 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yale University has 0.57% invested in the company for 95,651 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 225,000 shares.

It closed at $3.84 lastly. It is down 21.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.43 million for 12.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $255.30 million. The firm offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It has a 19.81 P/E ratio. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Radiant Logistics, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 23.99 million shares or 9.84% more from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 207 shares. Shell Asset Management Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). 63,036 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. Ameriprise Fin owns 63,063 shares. Eqis Management accumulated 49,315 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,718 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 1,000 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 149,110 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 9,653 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 24,139 shares stake. Moreover, Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 474,896 shares. 76,050 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada.

