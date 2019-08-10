Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics Inc. 6 0.26 N/A 0.27 20.64 Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1 0.23 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Radiant Logistics Inc. and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.6% Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0.00% -20.2% -19.2%

Risk and Volatility

Radiant Logistics Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Radiant Logistics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Radiant Logistics Inc. and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Radiant Logistics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 27.81% of Radiant Logistics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has 33.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.37% -13.13% -17.44% 11.59% 39.34% 29.18% Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1.84% -5.18% -24.11% -14.68% -39.6% -10.98%

For the past year Radiant Logistics Inc. has 29.18% stronger performance while Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has -10.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Radiant Logistics Inc. beats Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and integrated freight logistics solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, and container trucking that cover shipping and freight logistic chain. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.