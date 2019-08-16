Radian Group (RDN) to pay $0.00 on Sep 6, 2019; NV5 Holdings (NVEE)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:RDN) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Radian Group Inc’s current price of $22.34 translates into 0.01% yield. Radian Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 1.67M shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT

NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 58 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 61 cut down and sold their equity positions in NV5 Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 7.39 million shares, down from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NV5 Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 36 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

Among 2 analysts covering Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Radian Group has $27 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is 11.91% above currents $22.34 stock price. Radian Group had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RDN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Radian Group Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 230,267 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.04% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). M&T Comml Bank accumulated 12,471 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 340,488 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 19.93M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Eagle Asset Inc holds 948,909 shares. 14,594 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Parametrica Ltd holds 0.6% or 13,737 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag reported 31,756 shares. Capital Returns Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 24,946 shares. Sadoff Inv Lc stated it has 1.8% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Blackrock Inc holds 15.54M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 5.06M shares.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mortgage Insurance and Services. It has a 7.84 P/E ratio. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. for 162,907 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 18,547 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 3.16% invested in the company for 365,195 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 3.12% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 265,998 shares.

The stock decreased 5.44% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 158,821 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M

