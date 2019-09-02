Radian Group (RDN) Stock Value Declined While Eagle Asset Management Raised by $2.21 Million Its Position; Montag & Caldwell Has Cut Its Nike Class B (NKE) Stake by $403,200

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 110,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 948,909 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68 million, up from 838,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 829,263 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 12,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

