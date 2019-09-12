Radian Group (RDN) Position Increased by Ellington Management Group Llc; Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Shareholder Honeywell International Has Trimmed Stake by $1.06 Million as Share Value Declined

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 57,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, down from 66,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 271,316 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 62.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 108,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The hedge fund held 282,772 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, up from 174,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 511,528 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7,200 shares to 31,450 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $343.96 million for 19.33 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance invested in 29,036 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 47,524 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). M&T National Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 110,876 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Archford Strategies Limited Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Federated Inc Pa holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 890,725 shares. Security National Tru stated it has 0.24% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4,610 shares. Cetera Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 6,983 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,719 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 3,751 were reported by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Inc. 33,900 were accumulated by Andra Ap. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.08% or 341,592 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (Call) (NYSE:AR) by 99,833 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,743 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 84,204 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co has 16,577 shares. Advisory Lc has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 449 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.1% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 95,879 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 511,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 0.97% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 231,579 shares. 86,611 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Natixis Lp reported 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 29,460 were reported by Oberweis Asset Mngmt. Group Inc holds 190,968 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc owns 141,830 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 1.50M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).