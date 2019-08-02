Radian Group (RDN) Position Has Lifted by Bruni J V & Company; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Boosted Its Holding by $612,680 as Stock Price Declined

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 31,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.82 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 359,662 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 29.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 50,591 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 39,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 4.70 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Radian Announces Redemption Price for 5.250% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Radian Group (RDN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Radian (RDN) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 244,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 754 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 191,103 shares. Capital World, California-based fund reported 245,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 7.82M shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.09% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Matarin Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 53,799 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 301 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 248,599 shares. Investec Asset stated it has 0.32% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Macquarie Gp Incorporated Limited reported 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 422,646 are held by Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc. Bonness Enter invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 116,016 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 53,248 were reported by Virtu Financial Limited. Country Club Communication Na stated it has 351,264 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Decatur Cap Mngmt Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 153,097 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 1.86M shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability owns 16,193 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 2.44% stake. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 77,375 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 237,400 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 41.72M shares. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 36,484 were accumulated by Everett Harris Ca.