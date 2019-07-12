Radian Group (RDN) Market Valuation Rose While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted by $1.13 Million Its Position; As Ally Finl (Call) (ALLY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Decreased Stake by $27.00 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 56,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,599 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 191,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 1.05M shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $352.61 million for 9.00 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 494,618 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $93.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 238,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

