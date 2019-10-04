Radian Group Inc. (RDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 23 1.09 202.08M 3.04 7.50 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 1.42 61.42M -6.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Radian Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Radian Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 879,756,203.74% 19.3% 10.5% Maiden Holdings Ltd. 10,153,744,420.57% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Radian Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Maiden Holdings Ltd. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Radian Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Radian Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 18.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radian Group Inc. and Maiden Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 53.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Radian Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Maiden Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. has 39.36% stronger performance while Maiden Holdings Ltd. has -70% weaker performance.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats Maiden Holdings Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.