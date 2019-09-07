Radian Group Inc. (RDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

We will be comparing the differences between Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.22 N/A 3.04 7.50 Loews Corporation 51 1.02 N/A 2.34 22.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radian Group Inc. and Loews Corporation. Loews Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Radian Group Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Radian Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Loews Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radian Group Inc. and Loews Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, Loews Corporation’s beta is 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Radian Group Inc. and Loews Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Loews Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Radian Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.89% and an $27 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radian Group Inc. and Loews Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 66.8%. Insiders held 0.2% of Radian Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.62% of Loews Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. was more bullish than Loews Corporation.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Loews Corporation.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.