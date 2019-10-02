Radian Group Inc. (RDN) EPS Estimated At $0.71; DSP Group (DSPG) Sentiment Is 2.17

Analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. RDN’s profit would be $144.34M giving it 8.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Radian Group Inc.’s analysts see -11.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 563,411 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

DSP Group Inc (DSPG) investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 65 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 30 reduced and sold their stakes in DSP Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 16.33 million shares, up from 15.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DSP Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 36 New Position: 29.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 28,570 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) has risen 31.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. for 939,722 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 209,889 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apis Capital Advisors Llc has 1.08% invested in the company for 49,980 shares. The New York-based Awm Investment Company Inc. has invested 1.03% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 116,624 shares.

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60M for 49.21 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. The company has market cap of $315.86 million. It operates through three divisions: Home, Office, and Mobile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "DSP Group to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire" on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Have Insiders Been Buying DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is DSP Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DSPG) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Radian Group Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Axa invested in 490,050 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 95,879 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 240 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 1.82M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr L P holds 0.01% or 40,719 shares in its portfolio. 847,875 were reported by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 24,156 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 54,815 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 16,117 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 42,936 shares. Sei Invs has 0.04% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 511,359 shares. Moreover, Finance Architects has 0.03% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 7,010 shares.