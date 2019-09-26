Radian Group Inc. (RDN) At $23.62 Forms Top; Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Sentiment Is 0.44

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) formed multiple top with $24.56 target or 4.00% above today’s $23.62 share price. Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has $4.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 1.07M shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.82, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 20 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 45 sold and trimmed stakes in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 24.64 million shares, down from 26.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 25 Increased: 9 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold Radian Group Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 39,620 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 31,041 were reported by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Bruni J V And Company Company accumulated 9.38% or 2.32M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & invested in 0.54% or 254,999 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 23,026 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 15,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,921 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 221,137 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 84,204 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). First Mercantile Trust holds 0% or 990 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl invested in 0.01% or 22,469 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.20M shares.

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.31 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for 4.47 million shares. International Value Advisers Llc owns 7.82 million shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 0.64% invested in the company for 353,572 shares. The New York-based Newtyn Management Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. J. Goldman & Co Lp, a New York-based fund reported 866,868 shares.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $199.42 million. The firm develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through three divisions: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

