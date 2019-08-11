Radian Group Inc. (RDN) At $22.74 Forms Top; Goldfield (the (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Sellers Decreased By 6.89% Their Shorts

Goldfield Corporation (the (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) had a decrease of 6.89% in short interest. GV’s SI was 149,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.89% from 161,000 shares previously. With 26,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Goldfield Corporation (the (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)’s short sellers to cover GV’s short positions. The SI to Goldfield Corporation (the’s float is 0.65%. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 100,377 shares traded or 233.48% up from the average. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) has declined 51.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.8 – 63km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 62km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 60km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.2 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 29/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 57km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 07/03/2018 – USGS: M -0.1 – 55km SW of Goldfield, Nevada; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 61km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q Rev $34.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldfield Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GV); 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 59km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada

More notable recent The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Goldfield Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Goldfield Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Goldfield Announces 2019 First-Quarter Results NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting NYSE:GV – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Goldfield Corporation Announces Resumption of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial clients in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. The company has market cap of $49.54 million. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold The Goldfield Corporation shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 9.02 million shares or 4.28% less from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 50 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 11,589 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 374,580 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1.94M shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0% or 23,790 shares in its portfolio. Mill Road Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 2.25 million shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) for 187,074 shares. 12,253 are owned by Prtn Ltd Com. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV). Northern holds 0% or 85,138 shares in its portfolio. 72,362 were accumulated by State Bank Of Mellon. 43,649 were reported by Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV).