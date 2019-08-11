Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Comparison side by side

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.33 N/A 3.04 7.50 The Travelers Companies Inc. 141 1.25 N/A 10.02 14.63

Table 1 demonstrates Radian Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Travelers Companies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Radian Group Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Radian Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Travelers Companies Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Radian Group Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Radian Group Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Radian Group Inc.’s upside potential is 9.94% at a $25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $147, while its potential downside is -1.39%. Based on the results shown earlier, Radian Group Inc. is looking more favorable than The Travelers Companies Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. shares and 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. was more bullish than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats Radian Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.