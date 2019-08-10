Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Comparison side by side

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.33 N/A 3.04 7.50 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.53 N/A -2.13 0.00

Demonstrates Radian Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Radian Group Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Protective Insurance Corporation’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Radian Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Radian Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 9.94% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radian Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 59.3%. 0.2% are Radian Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Radian Group Inc. beats Protective Insurance Corporation.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.