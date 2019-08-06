Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Contrasting side by side

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.19 N/A 3.04 7.50 Kingstone Companies Inc. 12 0.70 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Radian Group Inc. and Kingstone Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. In other hand, Kingstone Companies Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Radian Group Inc. and Kingstone Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radian Group Inc.’s upside potential is 14.68% at a $25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Kingstone Companies Inc.’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 113.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kingstone Companies Inc. looks more robust than Radian Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Radian Group Inc. and Kingstone Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 51% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Radian Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. has 39.36% stronger performance while Kingstone Companies Inc. has -52.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kingstone Companies Inc.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.