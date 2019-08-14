Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Contrasting side by side

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.19 N/A 3.04 7.50 Kemper Corporation 83 1.05 N/A 4.96 17.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Radian Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation. Kemper Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Radian Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Radian Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Kemper Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Radian Group Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kemper Corporation’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Radian Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kemper Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Radian Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.57% and an $25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Radian Group Inc. and Kemper Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 68.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Kemper Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6%

For the past year Radian Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kemper Corporation.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats Radian Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.