Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radian Group Inc. has 97.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Radian Group Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Radian Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.30% 10.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Radian Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. N/A 22 7.50 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Radian Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Radian Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

Radian Group Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $27, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ belief is that Radian Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radian Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. has stronger performance than Radian Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, Radian Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Radian Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Radian Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.