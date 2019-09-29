Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Radian Group Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Radian Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 880,522,875.82% 19.30% 10.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Radian Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 202.08M 23 7.50 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Radian Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Radian Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Radian Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

With average price target of $27, Radian Group Inc. has a potential upside of 16.78%. The competitors have a potential upside of -97.57%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Radian Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radian Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, Radian Group Inc.’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Radian Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Radian Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 5 factors Radian Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.