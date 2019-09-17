Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Radian Group Inc. has 97.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Radian Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Radian Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.30% 10.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Radian Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. N/A 23 7.50 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Radian Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Radian Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Radian Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 1.80 2.62

Radian Group Inc. currently has an average price target of $27, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.73%. Given Radian Group Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Radian Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Radian Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. has stronger performance than Radian Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Radian Group Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Radian Group Inc.’s rivals are 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Radian Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Radian Group Inc.’s rivals beat Radian Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.