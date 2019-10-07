Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Comparing side by side

Both Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 23 1.09 202.08M 3.04 7.50 Donegal Group Inc. 14 1.66 13.74M -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Radian Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Radian Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 877,464,177.16% 19.3% 10.5% Donegal Group Inc. 94,824,016.56% 2% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.44 beta indicates that Radian Group Inc. is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Donegal Group Inc. has beta of 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Radian Group Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Donegal Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radian Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 15.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.4% of Donegal Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Radian Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83%

For the past year Radian Group Inc. has stronger performance than Donegal Group Inc.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Donegal Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.