Radian Group Com (RDN) Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $607,838; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position as Stock Price Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 413,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.73 million, down from 833,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 637,389 shares traded or 29.47% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 27,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 16,284 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, down from 43,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 598,601 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 9,816 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co reported 847,830 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.07% or 1.97M shares. 31,041 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Axa holds 0.04% or 490,050 shares. 16,184 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Signaturefd Limited Co owns 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 214,811 shares. 8.95M are owned by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp. 582,220 are owned by Brandywine Global Ltd Co. Citigroup reported 67,098 shares stake. Gam Ag invested in 74,539 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 40,719 are held by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.37M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,989 shares to 10,739 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 15,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloom Energy Corp.

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Radian buys national appraisal and title management company – Philadelphia Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Radian Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Radian Group, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Radian Announces Closing of $562 Million Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Radian takeover talks reportedly squashed by potential deal price – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 168,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 14,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Cqs Cayman Lp accumulated 54,565 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 3,549 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 1,400 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 276,168 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc invested in 459,398 shares. British Columbia Investment Management owns 7,600 shares. Moreover, Baillie Gifford And has 0.37% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ls Investment Llc reported 682 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has 815,450 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company has 114,904 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 350 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Lc, Us-based fund reported 269,373 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix Is Still A Great Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.