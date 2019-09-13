Radian Group Com (RDN) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lowered Its Position; Opaleye Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Chimerix (CMRX) by $2.04 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 166,683 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX); 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 67.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 535,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 254,999 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 790,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 894,281 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 85,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. On Friday, May 10 MIDDLETON FRED A bought $87,678 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 30,000 shares. DEMSKI MARTHA J also bought $64,800 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CMRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 199,047 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 149,957 shares. Blackrock reported 3.39 million shares. Acuta Capital Partners Limited Co reported 280,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management reported 0.01% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 304,712 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Northern Corp invested in 0% or 507,915 shares. Citigroup accumulated 22,365 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 500 shares. American Century Companies invested in 68,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 34,494 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 113,346 shares. 1.76M are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 36,400 shares stake.

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.33 million for 8.14 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 68,983 shares to 199,501 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Partners holds 0.04% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) or 1.47 million shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 103,615 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.06M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 95,700 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,816 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 51,538 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Salem Investment Counselors has 725 shares. 20,990 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 44,567 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% or 2.28M shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 177,060 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation owns 195,100 shares. 29,100 are held by Court Place Limited Liability Corp.

