Radian Group (Call) (RDN) Shares Declined While Ellington Management Group Cut Holding by $2.20 Million; Akre Capital Management Trimmed Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holding by $74.49 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (Call) (RDN) by 57.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 174,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 208,252 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65M, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 166,049 shares to 398,961 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.30 million for 8.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 2.72 million shares. Sadoff Ltd Liability Company reported 1.01M shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 1.15 million shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.04% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 143,501 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 287,920 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 41,100 shares. Bruni J V And Co Co holds 2.32 million shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 22,148 shares. Victory Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1.37M shares. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0.16% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). State Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Natixis Advsrs LP owns 40,719 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.